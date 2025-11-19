SANDAKAN, Nov 19 — The deployment of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) new asset, the Ex-United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Steadfast in Sabah shows the government’s continued commitment to improve the security of the state’s waters.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the strategic asset will be deployed in Sabah as soon as improvements and maintenance of the ship is complete.

“US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Steadfast, received from the US early this month is currently undergoing maintenance work.

“The vessel is at Klang Port after sailing for almost two months from Baltimore, the US,” he told reporters after a meeting featuring the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for KAramuting with the Chinese community in Kampung Pukat here tonight.

Saifuddin Nasution said discussions with the MMEA will be held to determine the location of deployment for the latest asset, while the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) KM Fatimah that is deployed in Sarawak reflects the government’s priority in ensuring the security of Sabah and Sarawak’s waters.

The 64.16-metre long USCGC Steadfast, with a width of 10 metres and weighing 1,100 tons, with a crew complement of 12 officers and 63 officers of other ranks, is capable of reaching 18 knots.

“It will boost the MMEA’s capabilities in controlling almost 600,000 square kilometres (of the country’s waters). They will be up against smuggling of weapons, drugs, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and encroaching fishermen or foreign vessels,” he said.

Karamunting is a state seat within the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency, which also includes Sekong.

Sabah voters will cast their ballots on Nov 29, while early voting will take place on Nov 29. — AFP