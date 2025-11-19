KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — Around 1,000 gig workers and youths gathered in Tanjung Aru for a brief engagement session with Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Pakatan Harapan’s Tanjung Aru candidate Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

The session offered first-hand insight into the challenges faced by gig workers in Sabah and their hopes for a more secure future in the workforce.

Sim said a new law was recently passed in Parliament to officially recognise gig workers as employees from a legal standpoint.

“Through this recognition, they will receive automatic basic protection, including social security, reasonable work standards and a clearer platform for lodging complaints,” he said.

He noted that Sabah alone has an estimated 100,000 gig workers, representing a significant segment of the labour force that has long operated without adequate protection or formal safeguards.

“This law is crucial to ensure they are no longer left without basic guarantees as workers. We cannot allow this group to be left behind,” he said, while praising Chan for consistently raising the concerns of gig workers from Sabah at the national level.

Many of those who attended voiced their relief and optimism, saying they finally felt seen and heard.

“This legislation at least shows someone understands our real struggles,” said one attendee during the session.

Sim reiterated that the Madani government firmly believes every worker deserves protection and access to social security, regardless of employment category.

He said effective implementation will require close cooperation between the Federal and State governments.

“Leaders like Chan strengthen this relationship and help ensure these policies reach the ground for the benefit of Sabahans,” he said. — Daily Express