BACHOK, Nov 19 — Two men were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with abusing a macaque by hitting the animal.

Muhamad Amirul Afiq Sanusi, 24, and Muhammad Khairul Aziman Shamsudin, 28, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them separately before Magistrate Amin Rashidi Ramli.

Muhamad Amirul is accused of intentionally abusing a male macaque by hitting and frightening it beside an abandoned house in Kampung Jembal, Jalan Tawang, at 6.30pm on November 1.

He is charged under Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953, which carries a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

Muhammad Khairul is charged with abetting Muhamad Amirul in the same offence, at the same location, date and time, under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Syahmi Yazid proposed bail of RM10,000 each, but their lawyer, Muhammad Habil Zainal Abidin, requested minimal bail.

The court set bail at RM5,000 each with one surety and fixed December 24 for mention and submission of documents. — Bernama