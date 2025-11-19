KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will allocate RM60 million in 2026 to repair and construct homes for low-income households nationwide.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM45.06 million of the allocation will be used for home repairs, while RM14.94 million is earmarked for new housing construction under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The announcement, made during the Mah Sing Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Charity Dinner recently, highlights the Madani government’s commitment to vulnerable communities.

Nga also said the ministry will allocate RM12 million for the Pemerkasaan Ekonomi Komuniti Bandar (PEKB) programme, aimed at empowering underprivileged urban households through skills training, financial literacy and entrepreneurship support, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGO) such as the Mah Sing Foundation.

“I am encouraged by the foundation’s focus on People’s Housing Project (PPR) communities like PPR Seri Semarak, where initiatives on mental health, literacy, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship are helping to build stronger and more resilient families,” he said.

He added that the empowerment programme aligns with KPKT’s holistic vision for PPR and PRR communities, which prioritises housing quality alongside improvements in health, safety, education and social cohesion.

Nga also highlighted the success of the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP), which provides loan guarantees for first-time homebuyers without fixed income documentation.

“As of August, 95,460 homebuyers have benefited from guaranteed loans totalling RM22.7 billion,” he said.

Under the Madani government, Nga reaffirmed that KPKT will continue strengthening the 4P principle of People, Public, Private Partnership, to improve housing outcomes and community well-being. — Bernama