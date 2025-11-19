JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 19 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 44-year-old man RM100 for allegedly showing his middle finger to another motorist last week.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam handed down the fine to the accused, Kenneth Tan Kah Wee, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet, Tan was accused of behaving in an insulting manner towards another man, intending to create a disturbance along Jalan Pulai 62, Skudai, at 5.22pm on November 12.

He was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a fine of up to RM100 upon conviction.

Under the Act, offences include using indecent, threatening, or abusive words, or performing actions such as giving a rude hand gesture. Recent cases show the law applies to motorists giving the middle finger or individuals displaying insulting behaviour on social media.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman, while Tan was unrepresented.

Magistrate Nabilah ordered Tan to pay the fine, with a default sentence of two days’ jail if unpaid.

It is understood that the accused made the rude gesture towards a male motorist while both were driving on the same road.