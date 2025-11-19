SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has expressed concern over recent serious criminal cases involving students, noting that such incidents raise questions about the moral, religious and character development of young people.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), said these cases have tarnished the image of the country’s educational institutions.

In addressing the issue, His Majesty urged schools and educational institutions to undergo an educational revolution that emphasises humanity, morality, emotional control and legal awareness.

“Through this approach, we can cultivate a disciplined generation that respects one another,” Sultan Ibrahim said at UiTM’s 103rd Convocation Ceremony at the university’s Chancellor’s Great Hall here today.

Also gracing the event was Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is Pro-Chancellor of UiTM.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed that addressing such issues is a social responsibility that extends beyond the classroom, adding that education and moral development should begin at home as part of everyday life.

“Home is the first school for every individual, where children are taught values, discipline and a sense of responsibility to society from a young age,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded parents and educators to guide students in using digital technology responsibly, as constant exposure to violent content can increase aggression among teenagers.

However, the King also noted that restricting students’ access to digital technology is not a solution, as it could disrupt the digital and remote learning ecosystem.

The convocation, attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and UiTM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin, saw 32,630 graduates receive diplomas and degrees across various fields.

The ceremony also marked the appointment of former Higher Education Minister Tan Sri Idris Jusoh as UiTM Pro-Chancellor, strengthening the university’s leadership in academic and strategic development.

UiTM also conferred the title of Professor Emeritus on Dr Suhaimi Abdul Talib, a veteran academic and professional engineer with over three decades of contributions to civil engineering and higher education in Malaysia. — Bernama