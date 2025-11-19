ADDIS ABABA, Nov 19 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, in a unique official welcome, personally drove the vehicle carrying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as he began his official visit to the country today.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, here, Abiy surprised Anwar and the delegation by receiving them himself and both leaders then moved into the Leaders Lounge for a brief meeting.

Anwar was then driven by his counterpart to visit the Ethiopian Science Museum, which showcases the history of Ethiopia’s technological development and innovation.

The museum, which is located about 30 minutes from the airport by car, is a symbol of Ethiopia’s modern infrastructure progress.

Anwar was also taken to see “Friendship Park”, which is a popular destination for Ethiopians and tourists who want to enjoy the greenery and beautiful landscapes.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister then took Anwar to Sheraton Addis Hotel, to conclude today’s visit.

Meanwhile, Abiy in a post on X, welcomed Anwar and his delegation for the three-day official visit.

“Your presence is a true testament to the growing friendship and solidarity between Ethiopia and Malaysia and it comes at a pivotal moment for our nation,” said the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

Earlier, also welcoming Anwar’s arrival were Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and the Charge d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Ethiopia Mohd Afandi Abu Bakar.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, was accompanied by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, other senior government officials and a business delegation.

This is a historic visit in Malaysia’s efforts to enhance relations with the African continent through the African Union headquarters here.

The African Union, which was established in July 2002 and is made up of 55 countries, is the continent’s representative voice on the global stage and one of its main roles is to promote international cooperation.

Anwar’s three-day visit to the country nicknamed the “Horn of Africa” - the first for a Malaysian Prime Minister - is also to reciprocate Abiy Ahmed Ali’s official visit to Malaysia in October last year.

The visit celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations that have been established since January 1965.

It also coincides with the reopening of the Malaysian Embassy in Addis Ababa on Sept 23, 2025, after being closed for 42 years, thus reinforcing Malaysia’s desire to continue to enhance close bilateral relations. — Bernama