KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Any trade agreement signed with any country will not affect Malaysia’s sincere and enduring relationship with Beijing, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Malaysia will continue to champion cooperation with China, Asean and the global diaspora — to spark innovation, attract investment and open doors for our people.

Speaking at the opening of the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit (GCET 2025), Zahid said partnership remains Malaysia’s strongest asset in a rapidly changing world.

“Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, (Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia), don’t worry about any (trade) agreement signed with any country. Our relationship with China will sustain and will endure forever.

“Because when Asean and China grow together, everyone wins — our youth, our businesses and our communities. And together, we will shape a future that is more prosperous, more stable and more inclusive for all,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia-China ties remain “practical, strategic and future-facing”, backed by strong economic momentum under the Asean-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) upgrade to ACFTA 3.0, which he described as a major regional breakthrough this year.

He said that Asean-China trade surged to US$982 billion (RM4.075 trillion) in 2024 from US$192.5 billion in 2008, making it one of the fastest-growing economic corridors globally, while Malaysia’s own bilateral trade with China grew between five per cent and seven per cent in early 2025, surpassing RM200 billion by May.

“Our partnership is real, practical and filled with promise. We must acknowledge a reality that China is moving rapidly in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and technical education.

“Malaysia must learn, adapt and co-develop. Deeper cooperation in technical and vocational education and training, digital upskilling and green innovation will equip our youth with the capabilities needed for the industries of tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the growing strength of Malaysia-China halal cooperation, with Malaysia’s participation in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2025 in Shanghai (Mihas@Shanghai) from November 5-10, 2025, where the country recorded encouraging sales of RM3.2 billion, far exceeding the original target of RM2.5 billion.

“China is the only country that invites foreign exporters to showcase halal products in the 15 million square foot exhibition hall (Mihas@Shanghai).

“We give priority to halal products, and they are very interested in importing them. Sales reached RM3.2 billion in five days — an incredible achievement,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he also directed the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation Office to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) every year so that more Malaysian companies can promote halal products directly in China.

The one-day GCET 2025 summit, organised by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific and several prominent international organisations, brings together key stakeholders to explore critical economic and technological trends. — Bernama