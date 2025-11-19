KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 – Police arrested an engaged couple in the Kajang area yesterday to assist investigations into a break-in at an influencer’s residence in Bandar Sungai Long, which resulted in losses amounting to about RM360,000.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the couple, aged 21 and 37, were detained between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kajang District Police Headquarters and the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

“The arrests involved a 21-year-old private sector male employee and a 37-year-old local unemployed woman, both suspected of being involved in this incident.

“Police also seized two mobile phones to assist the investigation,” he said in a statement here today adding that both suspects were acquaintances of the victim and checks revealed they each had two prior narcotic-related offence records.

He added that the male suspect has been remanded for two days, while his fiancee has been remanded for one day to be investigated under Section 457 and Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“Further investigation is still underway to trace other suspects involved and to locate the case items,” he said and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the case Investigating Officer, Inspector Shahrulhasram Ramli, at 017-2530380 to assist investigations.

In the house break-in incident last Sunday, various items were reported missing, including jewelry, two motorcycles, and Arai and Shoei brand helmets, valued at nearly RM360,000. — Bernama