SEPANG, Nov 19 — Three Japanese nationals have been detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle 12kg of cocaine valued at RM2.4 million into Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), The Star Online reported.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said the suspects were caught with the drugs in their luggage at about 1.45am yesterday.

“The suspects had arrived from Bangkok when the seizure took place,” AKPS said in a statement.

Routine baggage scans at the International Arrival Hall flagged suspicious images, prompting a physical inspection of one of six checked-in suitcases and several backpacks, which revealed packages believed to contain cocaine.

The agency said the drugs were vacuum-sealed and hidden under layers of dried anchovies and dried shrimp, apparently to avoid detection.

“A full inspection confirmed that all six suitcases contained cocaine, with a total estimated value of RM2.4 million. The three men have been arrested and are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” AKPS added.

The case has been handed over to the Customs Department’s Narcotics Division for further action.