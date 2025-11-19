ADDIS ABABA, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie Amde, who had an official meeting today, have agreed to propel the Putrajaya-Addis Ababa relations in a new direction.

“In the spirit of commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, we are in agreement that it should be driven in a new direction, moving beyond traditional cooperation into high-value sectors such as semiconductors, the halal economy, cyber security as well as other strategic areas that can open opportunities for shared growth,” he said after the meeting.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, also said Malaysia’s commitment is underscored by the reopening of the Malaysian Embassy in Addis Ababa in September, in line with the recognition of Ethiopia as an important diplomatic hub on the African continent.

“Malaysia also welcomes the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur as another step to strengthen the bridge of friendship, trust, and bilateral cooperation.

“May the relations between Malaysia and Ethiopia continue to be strengthened with the spirit of genuine friendship, mutual trust, and benefits shared by the peoples of both countries,” Anwar added.

This marks the prime minister’s inaugural visit to the country as part of Malaysia’s efforts to further enhance its relations with the African continent through the African Union headquarters located here.

The African Union, established in July 2002, comprises 55 member states and serves as the continent’s representative voice on the global stage, including promoting international cooperation.

Anwar’s visit is also to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Ethiopia, established in January 1965.

Ethiopia, the world’s most populous landlocked country, ranked as Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in Africa in 2024, and it is the first country visited by Anwar during his tour of the continent.

In 2024, Ethiopia ranked as Malaysia's 26th largest trading partner in the African continent. The value of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia stood at RM625.6 million, with exports from Malaysia valued at RM579.9 million, representing a 50 per cent increase from the previous year. — Bernama