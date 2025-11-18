KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) has not received any proposals from Genting Malaysia Bhd regarding toll collection or any new charges for access to its privately owned areas.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said that so far no official application has been submitted.

“I have not received any proposal from Genting,” he told the media after launching the Board of Architects Malaysia Townhall 2.0 event here today.

Nanta also commented on the statement made by Works Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in Parliament yesterday, suggesting that the term “entry charge” be used as an alternative to “toll” to avoid public confusion.

“I agree with his suggestion because the term ‘toll’ can be confusing,” he said.

“We are used to toll being associated with highways, so I think the term ‘entry charge’ is easier to understand,” he said.

Earlier, Genting Malaysia confirmed that it would impose a charge on vehicles entering the Genting Highlands area, with the implementation date to be announced later.

Ahmad also urged Genting to ensure a fair exemption by only charging vehicles entering for leisure purposes, and not imposing charges on all road users. — Bernama