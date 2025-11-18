PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — All visitors to Malaysia’s marine parks will be required to take their rubbish back to land from January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to curb pollution, particularly plastic waste, which has been identified as the greatest threat to marine ecosystems.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) said the decision was made at the National Advisory Council of Marine Parks and Marine Reserves meeting held yesterday.

“This directive is also supported by representatives from the state governments of Kedah, Pahang, Johor, Terengganu, Melaka and the Federal Territory of Labuan, as well as non-governmental organisations actively involved in marine conservation.

“This new requirement underscores the nation’s commitment to ensuring that marine protected areas remain clean, healthy and sustainable,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said plastic pollution has caused coral reef damage, marine life deaths and increased microplastic levels, which ultimately affect human health and the country’s food security.

KPKM also urged boat operators, dive centres, tour guides, local communities and the tourism industry to support the Take Your Rubbish Home campaign.

The campaign will commence at the marine park centres on Redang and Perhentian islands in Terengganu, Payar Island in Kedah, Tinggi Island in Johor, and Rusukan Kecil Island in Labuan.

It added that collective cooperation is vital in raising public awareness of the dangers posed by plastic pollution and the importance of safeguarding the nation’s food sources.

Meanwhile, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak said that the government’s decision to require all visitors to Malaysia’s marine parks to take their rubbish back to land reflects its commitment to protecting the nation’s marine biodiversity.

“Plastic pollution not only threatens marine life but also directly affects the food chain and public well-being.

“With support from all parties, conservation efforts can be strengthened to ensure Malaysia’s marine parks remain preserved for future generations,” he said.

The statement said the meeting also presented a science-based strategic initiative, the Mapping of Malaysia’s Key Coastal and Marine Areas, aimed at identifying and protecting sensitive areas such as critical breeding sites and threatened coral reef habitats for more targeted conservation action.

“KPKM encourages state governments to give particular emphasis to marine conservation when considering the distribution of the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation received through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

“The allocation should be channelled specifically towards high-impact conservation initiatives that support the implementation of Marine Protected Areas at the state level,” the statement added. — Bernama