KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A nationwide spell of unstable weather continued today as the meteorological agency issued a thunderstorm warning that includes Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The forecast highlights heavy rain, strong winds and lightning in Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Hulu Langat and the federal capital until late morning.

The warning also affects several districts in Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the alert follows early signs of intense rainfall that could exceed 20mm per hour.

It reminded the public that thunderstorm alerts are short-term notices that remain valid for up to six hours.

The agency issued the notice at 9am on Tuesday as unsettled conditions persisted across the country.