KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a man is missing after he was swept away by a water surge in Sungai Klang, near Pintasan Saloma here yesterday afternoon.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre, the man wanted to move his vehicle below a bridge at about 5.30pm while conducting pipe upgrading work.

There were a total of 13 victims under the bridge who were unable to escape when the water surge reached their location.

“However, 12 of the 13 victims, anglers and pipe upgrading workers, were saved,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the search operation for the missing man was stopped at 11pm and would resume at 9.30am tomorrow.

“The victim has yet to be found. The team, made up of police, firefighters and agency personnel, will resume the search tomorrow,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama