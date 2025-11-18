KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Search and rescue (SAR) teams are facing challenging conditions in the search for a man swept away by a sudden surge in the Klang River near the Saloma Link here yesterday, as the water level has risen to nearly six metres following heavy downpour this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the search for the 34-year-old victim will be expanded in stages along the river’s flow towards Shah Alam, Selangor.

“We will begin from the site of the incident and move as far as possible today, but this depends on current water levels,” he told reporters at the scene.

Police have identified the missing man, who wanted to move his vehicle when the mishap occurred, as a supervisor for the river improvement project in the area.

“Video footage shows the victim managed to exit his vehicle when the surge occurred and attempted to save himself by clinging to the riverbank wall.

“However, the strong current overwhelmed him and swept him away,” Sazalee said.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, in a statement earlier, said that the SAR operation resumed today after being stopped at 11pm last night.

The search is now focused on the surface of the river, with drones deployed to aid the effort.

The incident, which occurred at about 5.30pm, also involved 11 other individuals trapped under a bridge, all of whom were successfully rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama