GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Seven of Penang's oldest and most iconic mosques have been officially gazetted as heritage buildings, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid confirmed that the mosques, all built in the 1800s, have been designated as either Category I or Category II heritage sites.

The newly gazetted mosques are:

Masjid Kapitan Keling (built in 1801) Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh (1808) Masjid Jamek Alimsah Waley, Chulia Street (1811) Masjid Pintal Tali (1820) Masjid Jamek Titi Papan, Burma Road (1841) Masjid Jamek Benggali, Leith Street (1845) Masjid Jamek Perangin, Dr Lim Chwee Leong Road (1890)

In a reply to Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah, Mohamad said that all future maintenance and restoration work on these mosques must strictly adhere to the building restoration guidelines under the George Town Unesco World Heritage Site Special Area Plan.

The focus will be on preserving the unique architectural elements and cultural value of each building.

To support this, George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) offers special incentives for the restoration of heritage buildings.

“Six of these mosques have received grants from GTWHI under the incentive scheme totalling to RM1.173 million,” he said.