SANDAKAN, Nov 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has accepted the Election Commission’s (EC) decision, to retain the name of Abdul Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan on the list of candidates contesting the Silam state seat in the 17th Sabah State Election.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that, under existing legal provisions, the name of a candidate who has been officially confirmed to contest cannot be removed from the ballot paper.

He said PKR had, however, ceased all campaign activities in the Silam constituency.

“When we say we are withdrawing, it means we are ending all campaign operations. This means our candidate will no longer campaign or seek votes.

“The law states that once the nomination papers have been submitted, accepted, and confirmed by the returning officer, the candidate’s name must remain on the ballot. So, we will just leave it as it is,” he told the media, during the Sembang Santai with PH Candidate programme in Gum-Gum, here, today.

Yesterday, Sabah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud announced in a statement that Abdul Halim had withdrawn from the state election, following discussions with the PH top leadership.

After the nomination process concluded last Saturday, the Silam seat recorded a nine-cornered contest, as candidates vie for the support of 28,261 voters.

Earlier today, EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said that the PH candidate’s name for the Silam state seat would remain on the ballot paper, despite Abdul Halim expressing his intention to withdraw after nomination day.

Khairul Shahril said that no candidate could withdraw his candidacy after 10am on nomination day, as stipulated under Regulation 9 of the Election (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981.

The EC has set November 29 as polling day, with early voting scheduled for November 25.

N62: SILAM: SABAH: 28,261

1. Sharif Musa Sharif Mabul (BN-Umno)

2. Datuk Mizma Appehdullah (GRS-Gagasan Rakyat)

3. Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal (Warisan)

4. Borkes @ Balkis Kalinggalan (PN-Bersatu)

5. Abd Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan (PH-PKR)

6. Amat Kawoh @ Abd Rahman (Bebas/IND)

7. Mohammad Enriquez (SPP)

8. Brahim Bisel (PIS)

9. Mohd Syafiq Iqhmal Saharudin (PKS)

(2020: Datu Dumi Masdal: Warisan Plus-Warisan: Majority: 1,542) — Bernama