PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — The mother of Yap Shing Xuen, the schoolgirl fatally stabbed by a schoolmate in Bandar Utama, has issued a plea for greater parental responsibility in children’s upbringing, saying families must also answer when a young person commits a serious offence.

In a post on Facebook, Aaple Wong thanked the public for their messages, prayers, and support during her family’s grief, adding that her “heart is torn beyond words” by the tragedy.

“Every parent has a duty to guide and nurture their child. When something so serious happens, it’s not just the child who must be held accountable — families must also take responsibility for their role in shaping their children’s actions.

“Only through honest reflection and accountability can we prevent such tragedies from happening again,” Wong said.

Schools, she said, must also be safe spaces for learning, and society must not allow similar tragedies to occur.

She called on authorities to act decisively and to always prioritise children’s welfare.

“Every life matters,” she stressed, advocating for communal responsibility in raising and protecting young people.

Yap was killed at her school in Bandar Utama last month. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Being a minor, the accused cannot face the death penalty and may be sentenced to imprisonment under the Child Act 2001.

The court has allowed a mental evaluation to assess the boy’s fitness to stand trial and to determine his state of mind.

The next court mention is set for November 21 to advance legal proceedings.