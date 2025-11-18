KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A man who accosted a group of non-governmental organisation (NGO) activists in Bandar Utara Selayang on Sunday has been arrested by police.

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the 38-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday morning following a report on the incident at 6.44pm on Sunday.

He said the suspect was found to have four previous criminal records, with three of them drug-related.

“The police will apply for a remand order tomorrow to assist the investigation under Sections 323, 506, and 509 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement last night.

A video of the incident, which shows the suspect not only using profanities but also acting aggressively towards the NGO members, who were believed to be explaining the ban on foreigners conducting business in the area, has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama