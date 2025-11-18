IPOH, Nov 18 — A former Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) assistant engineer pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of cheating a tender evaluation committee of a cable line project worth over RM4.3 million in August, 2016.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi ordered Zamhuri Ahmad Shatiry, 51, to pay a fine of RM150,000, in default six months jail, after being found guilty.

He was charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code for cheating, and punishable under Section 417 of the same Code, to which he pleaded guilty.

The offence carries imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Zamhuri committed the offence at TNB’s Kinta District Energy Distribution Division’s meeting room on August 1, 2016.

According to the charge, Zamhuri, who was the secretary of the committee at the time, had deceived the committee for the installation and commissioning of an overhead 33kV Aerial Bundle Cable from PMU Kampar to PPU Gopeng Industrial, for TNB Distribution, Perak.

He concealed his interest in the company Gua Besar Sdn Bhd and prepared the bill of quantities on behalf of the company, resulting in the tender worth RM4,337,542.00 being awarded to the said company.

The statement of facts revealed that the accused assisted the company by preparing the pricing for the “ABC Project,” amounting to RM4,337,542 and later the company submitted the tender online through TNB’s system.

After the project’s completion at the end of 2018, a representative from the company met Zamhuri at a coffee shop in Kuala Kangsar and handed him three cheques totalling RM140,000 issued to two proxies acting on his behalf.

The cheques were given to the accused as a reward for helping the company to prepare the bill of quantities which led the company to secure the project.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuting officer Mohd Afiq Mohd Adnan prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Mohd Afiq told the court that the prosecution sought a sentence consistent with the plea agreement.

While, Zamhuri in his mitigation, told the court that he has to take care of his four children and is also looking after his mother.

“I admit my wrongdoing, and regret my actions,” he said.

Zamhuri paid the fine.