PORT KLANG, Nov 18 — The Selangor Immigration Department uncovered a drug den used by foreign nationals during a raid at an apartment unit here yesterday.

Immigration Department deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli said officers conducting checks on the ninth floor noticed a foreign man attempting to dispose of a small bag in a suspicious manner.

Further inspection revealed that the bag contained several modified items believed to be used for smoking syabu.

“The unit was occupied by three foreign nationals, a married couple and another woman. However, the case will be handed over to the police for further investigation,” he told a press conference after the operation here.

Lokman Effendi said the three-and-a-half-hour operation, which began at 8.30pm and involved 78 officers and personnel, saw 285 foreign nationals inspected, with 95 detained for various immigration offences, including overstaying and not possessing valid identification documents.

He said all those detained, aged between 18 and 50 and comprising 70 men and 25 women, will be placed at the Semenyih Immigration Depot for investigation. — Bernama