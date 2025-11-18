KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysia recorded a services sector surplus in the third quarter of 2025, the first time in 14 years Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament today.

Responding to a question from Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said the services account posted a RM0.7 billion surplus in Q3, ending a long-running deficit that had persisted since 2011.

“One very interesting figure that I want to highlight is our deficit, which used to be a real problem. But in 2025, in the third quarter, we recorded a surplus for the first time and were no longer in deficit after 14 years,” he said during prime minister question time.

Anwar said the turnaround was due to the government’s economic planning and disciplined fiscal management, alongside a positive current account balance.

“In the third quarter, the figure was 12.2 per cent. I do not mean to repeat all the programmes we implemented, but this shows fiscal discipline and orderly management of the country,” he said.

The prime minister added that these measures had helped boost confidence in the economy, contributing to the ringgit performing among the best in Asia.