KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Universiti Malaya’s (UM) credibility is at risk over its failure to release the findings of a sexual harassment investigation that has dragged on for over a year, the UM Feminism Club (UMFC) warned today.

The probe is linked to a high-profile case from last year that saw a lecturer suspended over inappropriate sexual messages, an incident that triggered student protests on campus.

In a statement, the UMFC accused the university of dragging its feet, noting that a month-old claim that the inquiry was “close to completion” has yet to result in any public disclosure.

“Students, survivors, and the public want results, not yet another round of empty promises and excuses!” it said.

The club argued that this delay, coupled with a lack of clear communication, is tarnishing the public’s perception of UM’s governance.

UMFC also highlighted the silence from the university’s Integrity Unit, saying that the victim has received no replies despite multiple attempts to seek updates on her case.

Such gaps point to structural weaknesses in the institution’s complaint-handling mechanisms, the group said.

The club then demanded that the university publish a detailed timeline for the investigation’s completion to restore confidence in its processes.

It also called for a broader internal review to address systemic shortcomings in how sexual harassment cases are reported and managed, saying meaningful reform is needed to prevent future cases from facing similar delays.