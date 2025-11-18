KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The court will rule on the representations submitted by two Chinese nationals charged with using a drone to photograph a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) prohibited area, on January 7, 2026.

Sessions Court Judge Suhaila Haron set the date after deputy public prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had received the representations from the lawyers representing Li Luorong, 26, and Chen Junhao, 19, on October 22.

“This is a first representation, and it is still under consideration by the AGC. We apply for a mention date to inform the court of the response to the representation and for the disclosure of additional documents,” said Nor Aisyah.

Counsel Ooi Hong Ming, who is representing both the accused, confirmed the submission of the representation.

The two men are jointly charged with the intent to obtain official information for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, by taking overhead photographs using a DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drone within a gazetted prohibited area.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at the Mindef ‘B’ Football Field, Jalan Padang Tembak here, at 11.50am on August 6.

They were charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Official Secrets Act 1972, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which stipulates imprisonment for life, upon conviction.

They face an additional charge of taking aerial photographs with the same type of drone to survey or reconnaissance without authorisation, at the same location, date and time, under Section 4(1) of the Official Secrets Act 1972, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

This section carries a minimum imprisonment of between one and fourteen years, upon conviction.

The court had previously fixed the trial dates from April 27 to 30, as well as June 4 and 6, 2026. — Bernama