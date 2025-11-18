PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will sign a cooperation agreement with Addis Ababa City Hall during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Ethiopia which begins today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said an exchange of documents would be held to open up space for cooperation between the two cities in various important areas, including urban management, sustainable development and strengthening climate resilience.

“It is hoped that all the affairs of the Malaysian delegation are facilitated to bring positive results and open up new opportunities that are beneficial to all parties,” she said in a post on her official Facebook today.

Dr Zaliha, who is currently accompanying the prime minister on his visit to Africa, said Malaysia is expected to be able to expand opportunities for trade, investment and international diplomacy cooperation with the three countries in the visit, namely Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya.

Ethiopia is the first stop on Anwar’s visit to Africa.

From Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa for a working visit from Nov 20 to 23 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

He will then continue his visit to Nairobi, Kenya from November 23 to 24 before returning home. — Bernama