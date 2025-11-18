KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will continue to amplify Malaysia’s voice and interests on the international stage, including through his visits to three African nations, with Ethiopia as the first stop.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the visits underscore Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism, expanding economic and investment opportunities, and deepening its diplomatic and international relations.

“Please pray that these visits proceed smoothly and bring meaningful returns to the nation,” he wrote.

Anwar said he and the Malaysian delegation are currently en route to Addis Ababa for a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The visit will also include engagements with industry leaders, the business community, and Islamic leaders in the country.

The prime minister said he will then travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent Malaysia at the G20 Leaders’ Summit and hold a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I will also head to Nairobi, Kenya, for discussions with President William Ruto to strengthen bilateral ties, explore new opportunities and cooperation, and meet Islamic leaders there,” he added. — Bernama