KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Genting Malaysia Berhad should refrain from using the word “toll” for its proposed charges on vehicles using Jalan Genting in the future, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in Parliament today.

He said doing so could cause confusion as “toll” is usually associated with highway charges and also make it seem like a government project when the proposal is a private project.

“Since it’s a private road and, as the ministry mentioned before, it will be under the state and local councils’ purview. However, I hope if they do decide to go ahead, they don’t use the word toll.

“It can be confused with the 33 other existing toll concessionaires. Maybe they can change it to vehicle charges,” he told the Dewan Rakyat when asked Putrajaya’s opinion of Genting’s recent plan.

Genting announced on November 13 that motorists heading up Jalan Genting Highlands will soon face a vehicle fee, in a move to fund maintenance and ensure safety along the steep 24km private road.

The conglomerate, which is the sole licensed casino operator in the country located on the Pahang mountain, said details of the charge, including the implementation date, will be announced once finalised.

The fee is aimed at offsetting the rising costs of maintaining Jalan Genting Highlands and its slopes, which the company has borne alone since the 1960s.

Built by Genting Malaysia on challenging mountainous terrain, the road provides access not only to Resorts World Genting but also to other destinations along the Genting Highlands corridor.

Ahmad said he hopes the price will be reasonable; if not, it could deter tourists.

He also said that Genting staff, residents, and landowners on the mountains will be exempt from these charges.

“Perhaps for those with land there like the hotels, the staff working up there and even those living there don’t need to be charged, as well as those going to Institut Aminuddin Baki.

“I think those who want to go up for some entertainment should be charged,” he said.