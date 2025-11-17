PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a saleswoman whose naked body, with her hands tied, was found near the Blue Water Estate roundabout, Seri Kembangan, last month.

Information technology officer K.Kaarthiek, 26, and lorry driver A.Hariprasanth, 23, nodded after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men are charged with murdering Saraswathy Chan Chee Keong, 24, at Jalan Orkid near Bulatan Blue Water Estate, Seri Kembangan, between 6.18pm on October 24, 2025, and 2.17am the following day.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years, and whipping not exceeding 12 strokes of the cane if not hanged, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Leong Hui while lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava represented Kaarthiek, and Hariprasanth was represented by lawyers Kailash Sharma and Datin Raj Preet Kaur.

The court set January 16 for mention for the submission of the chemical and post-mortem reports. — Bernama