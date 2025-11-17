SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — The Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) plans to acquire 3,000 additional residential units for its Smart Rental Scheme by 2027, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said LPHS had so far acquired 1,199 residential units under the scheme, benefiting people of various races and religions since the programme was launched eight years ago.

“This will be implemented through the direct purchase of units from developers or via the construction of special e-Khas homes known as Idaman and Harapan,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing) on the latest developments in the Smart Rental Scheme at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Since the scheme was introduced, Amirudin said, 1,361 families in Selangor had benefited from the initiative.

He added that the state government allocates funds annually to increase the number of Smart Rental Scheme units to meet demand.

Amirudin said that, overall, 239 Smart Rental Scheme participants had reached the five-year maximum contract period.

He said that of that number, 68 participants had ended their tenancy and moved out due to factors such as buying their own homes, moving to a new workplace, and reaching the maximum tenancy period

“Meanwhile, the remaining 171 participants have extended their tenancy by up to two more years, covering the sixth and seventh years.

“This additional tenancy period is permitted under certain conditions to give tenants who are not yet able to purchase their own homes another opportunity,” he said.

The Smart Rental Scheme provides low- and middle-income earners who have not yet had the chance to own a Rumah Selangorku the opportunity to purchase their own homes. — Bernama