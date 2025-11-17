SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Police arrested 30 foreigners, including nine women, believed to be headed to the coastal area of Sabak Bernam at 12.15am on Saturday (November 15).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a police team detected an unregistered boat moving suspiciously and managed to intercept them at the coastal area of Pantai Sungai Pulai, and ordered the helmsman to stop.

“Due to the swift action, police managed to arrest 30 foreigners, including nine women, aged 21 to 49.

“Two mobile phones belived to be used in migrant smuggling activities were also seized,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama