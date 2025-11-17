KUCHING, Nov 17 — Sarawak marked a significant milestone in its aviation connectivity with the arrival of 9Air’s inaugural scheduled charter flight from Haikou, China.

The flight, AQ1295, landed at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 5.10am on Saturday, signaling a boost in direct air links between the state and major Chinese cities.

The arrival was welcomed by state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who received a delegation including the airline’s Assistant to the President and General Manager of the Route Network Department, Cai Xing.

In a statement following the event, Lee highlighted the service as a reflection of 9Air’s growing interest in Sarawak.

He encouraged the airline to capitalise on this momentum by exploring direct flights from the key economic hubs of Guangzhou and Shenzhen to Kuching.

“Both cities enjoy strong economic and tourism links with Sarawak. Establishing direct routes will significantly benefit business exchanges, investments, and people-to-people ties,” he said.

Lee also proposed Miri as a future destination, emphasising its role as the Northern Gateway to Sarawak and Brunei.

He noted Miri’s proximity to southern China—with a flight time of just over three hours—and its rapid development, including a proposed branch campus of Shanghai Fudan University and an Integrative Medical Research Institute, as key drivers for international travel.

During a briefing, Cai outlined 9Air’s operations, noting the airline operates a fleet of 27 aircraft under a low-cost model with an impressive average load factor of around 90 per cent.

He said the new Haikou-Kuching route will serve as a testing ground for market demand ahead of potential direct scheduled services.

“Miri’s coastal appeal and the growing interest from local business communities to travel to Guangzhou make it a strong candidate for future 9Air routes,” he said, confirming the airline’s interest in exploring direct services from Guangzhou and Shenzhen to both Kuching and Miri.

The Haikou-Kuching service operates on a bi-weekly rotating schedule, providing consistent travel options. Flights run on Tuesdays and Saturdays one week, followed by Thursdays the next.

Cai further noted that Guangzhou remains the airline’s main hub, supported by secondary bases in Haikou and Guiyang.

“International services include routes within Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea, with a Guangzhou-Kuala Lumpur service currently under evaluation,” he said. — The Borneo Post