LABUAN, Nov 17 — Campaigners must not underestimate the mindset and political maturity of voters in the 17th Sabah State Election, as the electorate is no longer easily swayed by propaganda that brings no tangible benefit to their constituencies, said Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said voters in Sabah have reached a level of political discernment that demands sincerity, accountability and genuine development agendas from all contesting parties.

She said the ground sentiment shows that Sabahans are increasingly receptive to the Unity Government concept, despite repeated attempts by several outside parties to discredit the federal leadership.

“The presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in several constituencies where Pakatan Harapan candidates are contesting has been met with overwhelming support.

“This clearly shows that Sabah voters are open to federal leaders and are able to judge issues based on facts, not on sentiment played by outsiders,” she told Bernama here today.

Dr Zaliha said certain quarters should stop capitalising on the 40 per cent revenue provision issue, as the Prime Minister had clearly stated there would be no appeal from the federal government on the matter.

“Discussions on resolving the issue have already begun today between the federal government and the Sabah State Secretary. It is being handled through a structured process and not through political rhetoric,” she said.

She added that Sabah’s development must move in tandem with the national agenda to ensure long-term progress, economic inclusivity and infrastructure enhancement for the state.

“To achieve this, the good relationship between the state and federal governments must be strengthened. Sabah deserves development that is aligned with national growth, and cooperation between both levels of government is the key,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said the evolving mindset of Sabah’s electorate is a strong indicator that voters now prioritise stability, policy clarity and leadership that can deliver improvements to their daily lives. — Bernama