KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) presented a paper on the proposed amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134) at the 82nd National Land Council (MTN) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the proposed amendments cover aspects of administration, education and land affairs.

“The amendments aim to ensure more orderly and inclusive land governance, in line with the Madani Government’s aspiration to protect the interests of the Orang Asli community without undermining the role and authority of state governments.

“Insya-Allah, with the cooperation of all parties, we will continue to strengthen policies that are fair, transparent and focused on the welfare of the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the MTN serves as an important platform to enhance policy coordination between the federal and state governments on land matters nationwide.

In July, Ahmad Zahid said that the drafting of the amendments, which involve the issue of land ownership for the Orang Asli community, was in its final stages.

Act 134 was last amended in 1967 and revised in 1974. — Bernama