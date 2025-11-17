KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — The Sukau Division of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) has stressed that claims of more than 2,000 of its members leaving the party are untrue, baseless, defamatory, and nothing more than “political fantasy”.

According to a Bernama report, Sukau Division PGRS secretary Emerson Dawang said an internal review and verification showed that the actual number of members who left did not exceed 10.

He said some of the individuals mentioned in the alleged mass exodus were new members who had previously been with Parti Warisan, before following former Sukau Division PGRS Women’s Movement chief Dayang Norhayati Titing in joining Barisan Nasional.

“Dayang Norhayati has long been inactive in party activities at the division level, and the branch she led has also been found to be inactive,” he said in a statement today.

Emerson said Dayang Norhayati’s claim that 2,000 members had quit was a cheap political provocation aimed at creating the impression that the Sukau Division of PGRS was facing a crisis, when in fact this was far from the truth.

He said the Sukau Division of PGRS therefore categorically denies the allegation and takes seriously any attempt to tarnish the party’s image by spreading false information to the public.

Emerson said PGRS Sukau remains strong, organised and continues to grow, with the number of new members steadily increasing.

“The PGRS machinery in the Sukau state constituency is on standby and continues to strengthen its operations ahead of the upcoming State Election,” he said.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as polling day for the 17th Sabah state election, with early voting on November 25.