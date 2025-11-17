KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will visit Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya from November 18 to 24 to expand Malaysia’s diplomatic reach and tap into fast-growing African markets, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah,the prime minister’s senior press secretary, said Anwar will be accompanied by senior officials and a Malaysian business delegation on a special chartered Malaysia Airlines flight.

“The visit is aimed to deepen economic cooperation, attract investments and diversify Malaysia’s international partnerships under the government’s Madani agenda,” he said.

Anwar will begin in Addis Ababa, calling on Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie and attending the Malaysia–Ethiopia High-Level Business Forum.

“His meeting with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali will focus on strategic cooperation, with several memoranda of understanding expected to be exchanged.

“The prime minister will also meet African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and deliver a public lecture to African youth as part of efforts to strengthen Africa–Asia engagement,” Tunku Nashrul added.

From Ethiopia, Anwar will travel to Johannesburg in South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2025.

“Malaysia’s participation, as Asean chair 2025, will see Anwar representing the interests and aspirations of 650 million people in Southeast Asia.

“While in Johannesburg, he is also scheduled to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, attend a business forum with local industry leaders, hold a dialogue with the Islamic community and meet Malaysians residing in the country,” he said.

Next, Anwar will head to Nairobi for a Four-eye meeting and bilateral discussions with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, followed by MoU exchanges.

Anwar is also set to deliver the keynote address at the Malaysia–Africa Higher Education Forum, attend the Malaysia–Kenya Business Forum and meet Malaysia’s diaspora and alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme.

Anwar and the Malaysian delegation are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur on November 25.