TUARAN, Nov 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has laid a strong foundation through the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 1.0 plan to elevate Sabah into a distinguished state in the country, said caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“We need a fresh mandate from the people so that we can continue our efforts to bring Sabah on par with other states, if not make it the best in the country,” he said, during a meeting with the GRS Sulaman election machinery at Dewan Rumpun Bajau Samah in Kg Lok Batik, Sunday.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman and candidate for Sulaman, said over the past five years the GRS-led state government had achieved numerous successes through the Hala Tuju SMJ development agenda.

“In this election, the people must vote wisely. We cannot afford to make mistakes in choosing the next state government. GRS has a clear agenda and a focused mission. We have proven our capability.

“We prioritised people’s development, worked to improve the livelihood of the poor and enhanced education for Sabah’s children.

“Beginning this year, we have provided RM300 monthly to some 100,000 hardcore poor household heads in the eKasih list — a first in the State’s history.

“We also provided free houses to the needy through the Rumah Mesra SMJ programme. Previously, Sabah only received about four PPRT houses per state constituency. Through Rumah Mesra SMJ, we have delivered 40 houses for each constituency.”

Hajiji also highlighted steps taken to resolve legacy issues such as water and electricity supply, including the development of 18 new water treatment plants Statewide and the construction of the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam, among others.

On education, he reiterated that the state government had invested RM1.3 billion in human capital development, a key pillar of the Hala Tuju SMJ plan.

“We are not a government that merely talks, tells lies or promises the moon and stars.

“The opposition has previously been in government, including at the federal level, what have they accomplished?

“Now they claim we are a failed government. But the real failure lies with them. They held ministerial positions for many years yet did not solve Sabah’s long-standing issues.

“We inherited challenges in water, electricity and infrastructure, but the difference is that we seek solutions and put plans into action,” he said.

Hajiji noted that the 17th State Election is unprecedented, with nearly 596 candidates contesting 73 seats.

“That is democracy in action, but I am confident the people will vote wisely for a party with a proven track record,” he said.

Met later, Hajiji said the 2,500-strong GRS Sulaman election machinery is well-prepared.

“I want them to go into the communities to explain GRS’ contributions, achievements and plans to all voters,” he said, adding that he believed this machinery would help secure GRS’ victory in Sulaman. — Daily Express