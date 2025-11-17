GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Penang hopes to become a concert tourism destination especially with the opening of the new Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC) which can accommodate up to 10,000 concert-goers, state executive councillor Wong Hon Wai said today.

The tourism and creative economy committee chairman told the state legislative assembly that Penang has several existing venues to host concerts and large-scale events such as Padang Kota Lama, Setia Spice Convention Centre and Spice Arena, adding that these venues have limited capacity.

“The limited capacity of existing venues remains a constraint for organising mega concerts in Penang,” he said in reply to a question from Seri Delima assemblyman Tan Hooi Peng (DAP).

He said the opening of PWCC is expected to act as a catalyst for attracting more major concerts to the state.

He said several prominent local and international concerts have been held at Spice Arena such as Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota, held on October 28 October in 2023 that was attended by about 14,000 spectators and Afgan Live in Penang 2024 that was held last December 28.

“In addition, the state government is collaborating with radio stations to bring more concerts to Penang,” he said.

Among the concerts held this year included the After Work Fest 2025, organised by radio station 988 and held at Padang Kota Lama, and MYFM Big Show 2025 held at Spice Arena.

Wong said concerts are capable of attracting visitors from other states and abroad.

“Their presence directly contributes to higher hotel occupancy rates and increased spending in food and beverage, transportation, retail, and local entertainment sectors,” he said.

He said Penang is now able to diversify and expand its tourism offerings.

“This approach positions Penang as a preferred destination for travellers seeking varied experience-based tourism,” he said.