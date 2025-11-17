BAKU (Azerbaijan), Nov 17 — Malaysia has some of the cheapest internet rates per gigabyte, reflecting the government’s continued efforts to ensure affordable and inclusive digital connectivity for the people, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Malaysia also managed to roll out its 5G network at an exceptionally rapid pace, and as a result, the country now has the fastest 5G network in South-east Asia and the second fastest in the Asia-Pacific region, after South Korea.

“We are one of the 10 countries where (internet rates) per gigabyte, the cost is about 2 cents,” he said during a reception with Malaysian Diaspora at Rumah Malaysia, here on Sunday.

“I think we have not really, before this, seen a situation where the Malaysian telcos can sit together at one table and come to some kind of consensus,” he added.

The minister is in Baku from November 16 to 19 to lead the Malaysian delegation to the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25).

Fahmi said his participation in the conference is part of efforts to retain Malaysia’s seat on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027–2030 term, following the announcement of Malaysia’s candidacy for re-election to the council in July.

He also updated the Malaysian diaspora on the successful hosting of the 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits in October, noting that it showcased the country’s diplomatic strength.

“I think we have reset people’s perception about not only Malaysia but also Asean. As a region with a population of 660 million, Asean is approximately one and a half times larger than the European Union.

“And we have a very bright future if we are able to hold together, build up an Asean community, and also ensure peace and stability within the region,” he said.

The reception was attended by Senior Advisor of International Affairs of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, and the Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kamrizamil, in his speech, said Fahmi’s participation in WTDC-25 demonstrates the government’s strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan.

“The conference not only provided an opportunity to discuss strategic issues, but also to expand cooperation in the fields of communication, technology and digital,” he said.

Kelvin Chong, a Malaysian residing in Azerbaijan for 18 years, expressed excitement about the event, saying he looked forward to meeting the minister and learning more about Malaysia’s latest developments.

“He shares with us a lot of updates and new information. The country (Malaysia) is developed, and we are so proud and so happy with that,” said the chef, who is also the founder of the Culinary Arts Centre of Azerbaijan (CASA).

He also expressed hope that more Malaysians will come to Azerbaijan to experience the beauty of the country and learn more about its culture. — Bernama