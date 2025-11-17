KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Police are tracking down a man who allegedly broke into a digital creator’s house in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, yesterday, causing losses of nearly RM360,000.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said officers received information about the incident at 9.03am and initial investigations found the house had been burgled while its owner was away, Harian Metro reported last night.

He said the complainant, a 32-year-old civil servant, reported that several valuables, including his wife’s jewellery and four Shoei and Arai motorcycle helmets, were missing.

Two motorcycles, a Yamaha RXZ and a Yamaha LC135 V8, that were kept in the back storeroom of the house were also reportedly stolen.

“The police forensic team was deployed to the scene for further investigations and the total losses are estimated at nearly RM360,000,” Naazron was quoted as saying.

Police are investigating the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house trespass, and Section 379A of the same law for motor vehicle theft.

Those convicted can be punished with up to five years in jail and a fine for house trespass, but if involves burglary, the penalty can be extended to 14 years’ imprisonment, fine or whipping.

Those found guilty of stealing motor vehicles face a prison sentence of at least one year and up to seven years, along with a fine.

Police are asking those with information about the case to contact investigating officer Inspector Sharulhasram Ramli at 017-2530380.

Naazron was not reported to have named the complainant or the owner, but Harian Metro reported that a “social media influencer” named Nanad Bebe shared details of the burglary on her Facebook account, including photos of some of the missing items, and appealed to the public for help if they come across them.