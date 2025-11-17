KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The High Court here today dismissed an appeal by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, to stay bankruptcy proceedings against them.

The proceedings were initiated by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) following their failure to settle tax arrears of RM1.69 billion and RM37.6 million, respectively.

Judicial Commissioner Suhendran Sockanathan@Saheran Abdullah dismissed the appeal, noting that the court found no additional harm that would justify granting the stay.

“In these circumstances, both appeals are dismissed with costs of RM7,000 each,” said Suhendran.

On October 16, 2023, the Federal Court ruled that the former prime minister and his son must settle their outstanding taxes after dismissing their appeal to overturn the High Court’s decision. — Bernama

