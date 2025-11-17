KUANTAN, Nov 17 — The General Operations Force (GOF) South-east Brigade has recorded 2,210 cases, resulting in the arrest of 2,085 individuals, and seizures worth RM826.7 million, from January up to Saturday (November 15).

GOF South-east Brigade commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the value of seizures involving various types of goods and vehicles had increased by 800 per cent, compared with last year.

“The total seizure value of RM826.7 million involved operations in three states — Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan — with Kelantan recording the highest amount.

“Most of those arrested were locals, while the seizures involved various contraband items and subsidised goods under the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN),” he said at a press conference after the handover-of-duty ceremony at the GOF Galing Camp, here, today.

At the ceremony, acting GOF Southeast Brigade commander ACP Ijid Landu Binju handed over his duties to Ahmad Radzi, witnessed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi.

Ahmad Radzi said that the GOF will continue to conduct various operations and enforcement activities, including demolishing illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, Kelantan, as part of efforts to curb cross-border illegal activities.

“We will strengthen control along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan by carrying out operations to dismantle illegal jetties, in collaboration with the state government, various enforcement agencies and local authorities (PBTs),” he said.

“This is aimed at curbing smuggling, drug trafficking, the entry of foreigners without valid permits, and other cross-border crimes,” he said.

He added that the GOF South-east Brigade is responsible for securing the border, stretching 44.8 kilometres along Sungai Golok up to Perak.

In another development, he said that the GOF is also prepared for the ongoing north-east monsoon, which began last Thursday, to provide assistance to flood victims.

“A total of 95 officers and personnel from the Southeast Brigade have been placed on standby, and can be mobilised at any time. For flood rescue operations, 24 boats, 39 lorries, 32 four-wheel-drive vehicles, eight vans, and other rescue equipment have been prepared,” he said. — Bernama