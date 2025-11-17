KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Losses due to fires in the country from January to September this year have exceeded RM1.57 billion, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

The situation calls for more thorough preventive measures from all parties to curb fires from happening, he said.

“The high total of losses were recorded even with firefighters doing their best to carry out various efforts including fire prevention,” he said during his speech at a ministry function at the Taman Sri Sentosa K9 operations centre, Jalan Klang Lama, here today, in the presence of Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad.

To boost firefighting assets’ capabilities, Nga said that the department was replacing 40 Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) that were over 20 years old with 30 new units under a CLW Automobile Malaysia corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, worth RM45 million, with two units received so far.

“This high-impact initiative can minimise damage to fire engines, reduce costs of repairing old assets and guarantee engine readiness to ensure more effective service delivery to the public,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the fire department was at an optimum level of readiness to face possible floods during this year’s monsoon season.

Preparations include simulation training, readiness of personnel and assets, improved standard operating procedures and operation control centres.

“The ministry also stresses the importance of strategic coordination between all agencies, including departments in this ministry in facing challenges before, during and after disasters.

“As in 2024, the ministry is committed to continuing the mobilisation of the Ihsan Madani squads to carry out humanitarian missions during floods and post-flood clean ups,” he added. — Bernama