KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is facing challenges in ensuring the effectiveness of interventions to combat child malnutrition, including stunting and obesity, as many parents do not bring their children to clinics for routine check-ups.

Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the success of these interventions depends on screening rates and the distribution of food basket aid.

“The problem is that fewer children are being screened. This makes it difficult for us to provide guidance to parents and to distribute food baskets,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lukanisman added that MOH currently does not have a dedicated healthy food aid programme for children aged three and under, but is ready to consider introducing one depending on need and available resources.

He said that currently, MOH is running several initiatives, including healthy food assistance through the Community Feeding Programme for Orang Asli children and those in People’s Housing Projects (PPR), as well as the Milk Assistance Programme for children aged six months to six years from low-income families at risk of nutrient deficiencies.

“MOH will continue to improve existing programmes, including strengthening collaboration with non-governmental organisations, and expanding nutrition literacy programmes in communities to raise awareness of healthy eating,” he said. — Bernama