BATU KAWAN, Nov 17 — Police arrested 33 individuals, including a foreign national, for dangerous riding during an operation dubbed Ops Motosikal at KM3.8 of the Second Penang Bridge heading towards Batu Kawan early yesterday morning.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said all those held, aged 16 to 27, were detained by a team from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the district police headquarters (IPD).

“When ordered to stop, the motorcyclists made a U-turn and rode against the traffic flow towards Batu Maung, an extremely dangerous action not only to themselves but also to other road users.

“However, we managed to arrest all of them,” he said in a statement last night.

Jay January said that during the operation, 51 motorcycles were also impounded under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while all the suspects were taken to the Seberang Perai Selatan IPD for further action.

He also said that a total of 110 motorcycles were inspected during the operation, and 74 summonses were issued for various traffic offences. — Bernama