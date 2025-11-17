BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 17 — Three men have been remanded for seven days in connection with the stabbing death of a female cook from Myanmar at an ala Thai restaurant in Lorong Bukit Juru here last night.

According to a report by national news agency Bernama, the 40-year-old suspect, his 34-year-old brother, and another man aged 50 were placed under remand until November 23 by Magistrate Roshayari Radellah to facilitate further investigations.

The fatal incident occurred around 9pm after a dispute over the quality of food served at the restaurant.

The victim, in her 40s, was reportedly confronted by the men and her husband after asking them to leave the premises.

The suspect later returned with his brother and stabbed the woman to death.

The victim’s husband and a friend, both also from Myanmar, sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the arrests, adding that the suspect is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the attack. Investigations are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.