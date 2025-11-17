PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the 82nd National Land Council (MTN) meeting today highlighted measures to enhance land regulation, ensuring it is inclusive, protects public interest, and aligns with current needs and realities.

He urged the federal and state governments to strengthen cooperation, particularly in fast-tracking land approval processes, to ensure development projects are implemented promptly for the benefit of the people.

Anwar emphasised that while processes should be expedited, existing procedures must not be compromised and the states’ authority over land matters must be fully respected.

“The meeting also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that half of the country’s land area remains forested, in line with international aspirations and the objectives of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) 2026-2030,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the Madani government will continue to pursue a development agenda that balances human needs with environmental sustainability, in accordance with sustainability principles as a core component of the Madani concept.

Chaired by the prime minister, the MTN is the highest platform for coordinating national land planning and management between the federal and state governments, ensuring land is utilised optimally and balanced between economic demands, social needs, and environmental conservation. — Bernama