PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will use a chartered Malaysia Airlines aircraft for his three-country African visit starting tomorrow to save time and costs, the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said.

Tunku Nashrul said the decision was made because the official delegation and business entourage joining the mission have a tight schedule during the official visits to Ethiopia and Kenya, as well as the working visit to South Africa from November 18 to 24, with no transit time.

He explained that using a chartered aircraft also allows for greater capacity to accommodate additional delegates on the visits to all three countries.

“If we were to use the government executive flight, the journey would take 13 hours, and the aircraft’s capacity is limited.

“With a chartered aircraft, travel time can be reduced and costs are also controlled. The cost of chartering the aircraft is also more economical compared with operating a full government aircraft,” he said during a media briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office here today.

Tunku Nashrul said the move will also facilitate coordination of movements between the government and business delegations in all three countries.

“This makes it easier for us to plan at all three locations and ensures timely attendance at all meetings and engagements that will take place,” he said.

He also emphasised that the costs of participation for the business delegation will not be borne by the government, but will instead be paid by the companies involved.

“The government will fully cover the costs of the official government delegation, while the business delegation will bear their own expenses,” he said.

The prime minister will undertake an official visit to Ethiopia from November 18 to 20, followed by a working visit to South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit as Asean chair from November 20 to 23.

He will then make an official visit to Kenya on November 23 and 24 before returning home on November 25.

The delegation will include companies selected by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to explore new opportunities and expand markets, including Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and DRB-Hicom Bhd. — Bernama