KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — The statement by United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) President Datuk Ewon Benedick that Sabah voters would lose their advantage if they chose candidates from national parties is irresponsible.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the action could divide the relationship between local parties and national parties.

Loke, who is also the Minister of Transport, said such a statement was inappropriate because all candidates contesting in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) are locals, regardless of their party affiliation.

“I feel that is a rather irresponsible statement and attempts to divide the leaders of local parties and national parties. All the leaders and candidates contesting in Sabah are local leaders,” he told reporters after attending the Community Appreciation Ceremony here last night.

Also present were DAP candidates for the Sabah State Election who will be contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket: Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe (Likas State Assembly seat), Chan Loong Wei (Luyang), Datuk Chan Foong Hin (Tanjung Aru), and Datuk Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan).

Loke said Ewon’s statement also contradicted with his position, as he is still receiving salary as a Federal Minister despite having announced his resignation.

Loke also reminded that PH still gave Ewon, as the party president, the opportunity to be a Federal Minister even though the party only holds two parliamentary seats.

“So, as a federal minister, one must have the characteristic of uniting the people, not dividing them,” he said.

Therefore, he hopes the people of Sabah will reject the narrative of hostility between Sabah and the Peninsula and focus on forming a stable state government that is capable of establishing good relations with the Federal government.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as the polling day for the 17th Sabah State Election and November 25 for early voting. — Bernama