KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) Datuk Abu Bakar Jais will now temporarily carry out the duties of the Chief Judge of Malaya (CJM), following Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim’s retirement last week as CJM.

Abu Bakar is the second highest-ranked judge in Malaysia as the PCA, while the CJM is the third highest-ranked post in the judiciary.

In a November 14 letter sighted by Malay Mail, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said he is appointing Abu Bakar to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the CJM post from November 15 onwards, until the position is filled.

A source confirmed to Malay Mail that the letter was genuine.

Hasnah had reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in Malaysia when she turned 66 on May 15 this year, but her tenure was extended by six months — which is allowed under the Federal Constitution — until November 15.

Hasnah’s last day in office was last Friday (November 14).

There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed Hasnah as CJM.

The CJM presides over the High Court in Malaya, and oversees the High Court judges in Peninsular Malaysia.